The viewpoint of the Moore County Democratic Party concerning nonpartisan Board of Education races this year is as follows: “The Moore County Democratic Party opposes partisanship on nonpartisan boards, including the Moore County Board of Education. We oppose policies and candidates who would seek to wield a partisan agenda on a board that is nonpartisan by law.
“We oppose undermining the great Moore County and American education system. We oppose the flagrant partisanship, ineptitude, divisiveness and lack of an in-depth understanding of the issues facing the Moore County Schools shown by at-large candidates Pauline Bruno and Ken Benway.
“We will unite with all of our neighbors — Democratic voters, Republican voters and unaffiliated voters alike — in support of Moore County Schools and the American ideals we cherish.”
Maurice Holland, Jr.
Chair, Moore County Democratic Party
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
