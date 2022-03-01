There needs to be a deeper look at U.S. history related to Mr. Garrison’s recent letter to the editor. Yes, the Democratic party did gerrymandering for 100 years.
But wait, Nixon did the trick. Remember the “Southern Strategy”? Dixiecrats? The Republican Party courted the South and successfully brought it over into the fold. So those people who were called Democrats are not the Democratic Party of today.
Don’t be confused by the labels. Those Democratic voters of 1900 were not the Democratic voters of today.
Svea Strong, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Huh? Democrats voted for a geriatric who doesn’t know what day it is and a VP who entered politics horizontally. They took us from a booming economy and energy independence to a giant cow pie in only one year. Way to pick ‘em.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.