In her sanctimonious screed published in The Pilot on Oct. 13, Moore County Board of Education Chair Libby Carter opined, “If the last school board election didn’t show you how dangerous it is to vote for the wrong candidates, then it’s time you start paying attention and become an informed voter.”
Carter refers to the three most recently elected members: David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy.
What would have happened in recent months had citizens failed to elect the slate of Hensley, Holmes and Levy?
A ban on Critical Race Theory within social studies curricula would have been voted down. Instead, it was upheld, 4-3.
Questions about invasive Panorama student surveys and related high costs never would have been raised. As a result, the school board has been forced to survey parents to receive their input about moving forward with in-school surveys about “social-emotional” concerns — among children as young as third-graders — and “climate and culture” concerns while at school. By exposing Panorama, Hensley, Holmes and Levy also have made the community aware that this third party provider will own the data it collects about children.
Runaway spending to build new schools in Aberdeen and Pinehurst never would have been exposed and properly criticized.
Without this fervent trio on the board, the Robert Grimesey-Libby Carter fiefdom would be running full speed ahead.
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
