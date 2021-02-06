I take exception to the recent letter to the editor demeaning our postal service. It fails to acknowledge that the delays probably originated in the U.K.
I’ve lived off and on in England for over five years. I’ve found the Royal Mail the worst of any of the postal services in the five countries I’ve lived in. Theft of valuables is rampant; we experienced it and were told by our British friends that they refused to include cash in their postings, and advised foreign friends to not send them in any of their mailings.
Mail from Canada or the U.S. at Christmas time is especially vulnerable. I finally asked our family and friends to not send anything which looked like a card envelope, as it would most likely be “lost.”
Fern Sinnott
Pinehurst
