Michael Smith perpetuates historical distortions in his comments on aid to Israel.
Jewish settlers did not “pull in” to that land, in 1948. Jews have been there for millennia, and certainly before the time of Mohammed. Sadly, the Arabs rejected the offer outright, as they have with literally every peace offering since.
Yes, the U.S. supports Israel, which is solidly in our interest, as they are the only free democracy in the region.
On the other hand, our tax money is funneled thru UNRWA which is “supposed” to help the Palestinian refugees.
None of those pushing BDS have any qualms about taking advantage of the innumerable advances in medicine, agriculture, physics and technology that have come from Israel. Please name one that came from any other country in that area.
To call Israel an apartheid ruler is an insult to those who have actually suffered under such discrimination. The Arabs in Israel have, from the very beginning, enjoyed all of the freedoms provided to citizens, including the right to vote, to serve in the Knesset, to be allowed to protest, and critically, the right to live without fear as a woman — think genital mutilation — to say nothing of as a gay or transgender person — think death by stoning. Name one other country in that area where this is the case.
Freedom of speech, sadly, includes the right to distort reality.
Manfred Rothstein
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
