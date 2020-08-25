The U.S. Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a state statute designed to make abortions difficult to obtain.
It is interesting to note that those states and jurisdictions attempting to restrict abortions are the same ones defunding Planned Parenthood and similar programs.
Fully taking advantage of those planning programs and encouraging contraceptive usage would reduce the need for abortions.
R.D. Beck
Whispering Pines
(1) comment
I don’t understand why the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn any attempt to make abortions difficult to obtain—or illegal.
The Supreme Court is in compliance with God. God allows men and women free will to make their own personal choices and decisions.
Do you really think that anyone can disregard any of God’s laws if they don’t agree with it? Of course they can. God has given everyone the free will to do that if they so choose--in the same way that God allows a woman the free will to make her own personal decisions.
