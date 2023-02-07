Kyle Sonnenberg’s excellent editorial regarding the “societal decline in religiosity” brought to mind our Founding Fathers’ Deism and particularly of the writings of Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin and James Madison. He wrote that “religious truth must evolve to incorporate the discoveries of science and other branches of modern learning.”
It may be that the separation of science and religion has led many Christians to quit religion. In the Northeast, churches are being reconfigured into condos, and the president of the 30-member Harvard Chaplains this year is Humanist Chaplain Greg Epstein, an atheist. The vote was unanimous.
The editorial mentioned a relative disowned by his own family due to his “choice” of whom to love. Science is studying the effects of testosterone early in the fetus’ development and genetics. According to science, homosexuality is not a choice.
Eric Christenson
Southern Pines
