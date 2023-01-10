As I write this, the U.S. National Debt Clock read $30.7 trillion, or about $92,000 for every man, woman and child in a United States of 333 million people. In 1981, when Ronald Reagan took office, the debt stood at just under $1 trillion. More importantly, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from 31 percent in 1981 to 137 percent today.
According to Investor Times, the total U.S. debt is actually $222 trillion, when unfunded liabilities are included: IOUs for state and federal government pensions, Social Security, Medicare, etc. And this debt continues to rise from month to month. When was the last time you heard any politician, from any party, express concern that the U.S., according to some economists, is already essentially bankrupt?
What can the average taxpayer do to stop this madness? Probably not much until the inevitable collapse comes. But you can avoid adding to our debt by returning government stimulus checks. Ask your Congressman’s office, as I did. It is simple, costs nothing and gives one great peace of mine.
And if you have student loans, pay them off yourself. Do not take government assistance for your debts, as this essentially robs your neighbors. Stay out of debt in the first place and this will never be an issue.
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
When DC Politicians could not raise taxes enough for their highly questionable spending appetite, they went to BORROWING...creating debt for pet projects and political advantages. It looked innocuous at the time. But their desperate greed to spend has caused them to take desperate measures with legislation. And note how they have "arranged" the process to eliminate any concern for the Public Interests. "You have to pass it to know what is in it". Look around at what is happening to this country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.