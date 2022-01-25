I am weary of the continuing stream of letters to The Pilot from those wanting to minimize the significance of the events on Jan. 6, 2021. What the events are called matters not; what matters are the results and longer-term implications.
More than 2000 people broke through police lines and security barricades into the Capitol: occupying it, vandalizing it, looting it. They were displaying Trump banners and Confederate battle flags, and brandishing weapons of all kinds. To date, 738 of them have been arrested, 325 on felony charges, including assaulting officers or conspiring to plan an attack to stop legitimate government actions in order to overturn the validated election results. One hundred thirty eight police officers were injured, and within seven months, eight died from causes related to the attack.
All the while, the losing president, who still bore the responsibilities of his office, watched the unfolding events with glee, ignoring pleas from his own staff and advisers — not to mention state and local government leaders — and failing to mobilize the National Guard to provide critically needed support to the Capitol police, who were frantically trying to protect the elected members of Congress and the vice president.
To those who think that Jan. 6, 2021, is no big deal and not on the level of Dec. 7, 1941, or Sept. 11, 2001, I say think again. The events of that day, including the provocative comments by ex-President Trump, were a direct assault on our form of government with the intent of undermining our democratic processes.
Jane Deaton, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
The only violence on January 6th was committed by a DC policeman who shot and killed an unarmed female Air Force veteran. Fact. What about the real insurrections against the White House after Trump’s election, a Bernie Sanders supporter shooting of Republican members of Congress on a ball field, violence and destruction in Democrat cities across the country in 2020, encouraged by none other than VP Harris? The Democrats own all that and the historic climb in inflation.
Kent, I would honestly think you would support our men in blue, as we all should. Didn't you watch the events of 1/6//21? Didn't you see those insurrectionists, all Trump supporters, beating law enforcement personnel with everything at their disposal?
I'm certain you did but are somehow rationalizing those actions away. Shame.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.