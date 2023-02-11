In the Sunday, Dec. 22, The Public Speaking, John Rowerdink criticized President Biden’s use of the name “MAGA Republicans.” Rowerdink wrote, “Is he saying it’s bad to make America great again?”
MAGA is a play on words for Republicans. Republican plans for greatness include cutting the new funding for the IRS and cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said, “You can’t have a balanced budget unless you start cutting.”
No responsible political party should ever consider cutting vital programs for the average American because of tax cuts they have enacted for their wealthy donors.
Republicans like to talk about the $30 trillion deficit as if it’s the Democrats’ fault. Former President George W. Bush’s administration added about $6 trillion to the national debt, and Donald Trump’s administration added around $8 trillion. Both presidents had bi-partisan support for these increases, which would have been lower without Republican tax cuts.
James Grigerick
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
