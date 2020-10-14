Over the past three years, we have been lucky to have a school board with members who have broad experience in primary, secondary and post-secondary education. I started at West Pine Middle in 2008 and can attest that our education situation has improved considerably. And although she is not on the ballot, I am a fervent supporter of Libby Carter. Who better to lead school improvement than a former teacher who has substantive experience in the system as a full-time employee?
The challengers to our current board incumbents are incredibly out of touch with the needs of our schools. One challenger served in a limited capacity as a substitute teacher. Another just recently enrolled his children in public school after years of supporting our area’s largest private school. And all have truly radical views on public education in our county. Yet these school system outsiders postulate that they know better.
Your choice will have a direct impact on property values in our community. The better the schools, the higher the demand to live in the district. Quite simply, all challengers pose a frightening risk to our children’s education and thus the ratings of our vastly improved schools.
Continue the positive momentum. Support our teachers and staff. Vote for incumbents Stacey Caldwell, Helena Wallin-Miller, Dr. Betty Wells Brown, and John Weaver for School Board.
Robert Bahner
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
