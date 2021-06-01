In response to Susan Mocsny Thomas’ letter on Critical Race Theory, parents need to stand against this. CRT is teaching white people that they are eternal oppressors. Then they teach Black people that they are eternal victims.
This is outrageous. We have had a Black president. If Blacks work hard they can be anything they want to be.
No race is inherently superior to any other race. The U.S. is not a fundamentally racist country. The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution aren’t fundamentally racist documents.
These teachings are Marxism, which teaches to divide and destroy the country based on race. We don’t need a tribalistic society. We all need to be Americans. Imagine if we all looked at each other in this manner, or, as God wants, to love thy neighbor.
Lloyd Barnes
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
