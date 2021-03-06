I was surprised by The Pilot reader’s criticism of articles expressing “hate” for Donald Trump. As I recall, all of those articles accurately described his actions. So I can only conclude the criticism was from Trump supporters who still haven’t reconciled with the events of the past four months.
One can debate the merits of his vindictive, autocrat style of governing, but no one should condone his leadership role in the attempted overthrow of the election process. Unfortunately, that is what has been done by the majority of Republican Congressmen.
They chose support for the man rather than upholding their oath to the Constitution. You know, the one where they place their hand on the Bible and swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign, and domestic”? Some of these Republican Congressmen were even willing to accomplish what the insurrection failed to do by voting against the electoral results.
Later, they failed to impeach Donald Trump in spite of indisputable evidence. Is their continued support of Trump so strong that they favor fascism over democracy? This is a far greater concern than past criticism of Donald Trump.
Richard Fredrick
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
