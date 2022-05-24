For some reason, banning Critical Race Theory keeps coming up in some Board of Education candidates’ platforms. Since CRT is something only used in law schools, I am unaware of these law school-level courses being taught in our Moore County schools, so
I believe these candidates are simply going for popular, though incorrect, “sound bites.”
As for our “indoctrination or “ever-shifting societal views,” some are afraid of things like the bloody march at the Edmund Pettis Bridge or Birmingham church bombing being discussed in classes, etc. That is history to learn from.
No child sitting in a classroom did any of those things. But a lot of people did horrible things we can only hope are never repeated and we can learn from. Schools teach history, not indoctrination. And our current Moore County Schools have no law school classes using CRT learnings or discussions.
Janet Warren
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
