Since we need to do something about the Traffic Circle, and we sure don’t want to pass up any of this DOT money, let’s choose the “fly over” bridge option — but make it very creative and fun.
Have it designed by engineers and artists to incorporate our golf course motif such as green grass bordering the roads for “the rough,” some beige areas (bunkers) as decorations in areas where the roads rise and fall, a couple of brighter green areas for flag/holes that can be changed for various holidays, maybe even a fountain or small pond with a longleaf tree next to it.
I’m not an artist or an engineer, but where are our local creative people that could design our next “traffic circle” replacement into a fantastic beautiful creative pass-through that would be our future centerpiece for our Sandhills?
Bobbi Amato
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
