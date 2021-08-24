According to The News & Observer, Raleigh is due to receive $73.9 million from the American Rescue Plan for “COVID Relief.” Part of their plan is to spend $250,000 on an ice rink for downtown Raleigh.
It’s good to know that’s an example of the kind of projects that are putting this country further in debt.
Oh and by the way, this relief is so urgent and critical that cities have till December 2024 to spend the money.
Ed Pieczynski
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Take a look at much more than that being spent right here in Moore County. I'm a big supporter of the school district, but running tracks at two of the high schools?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.