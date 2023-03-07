Regarding the Moore County Veterans Task Force created by the Board of Commissioners, do not create another layer of bureaucracy and a special group with its own meeting times and requirements.
Instead, if the county commissioners and other elected officials seek input and information about veterans issues, they should attend the already established monthly Moore County Veterans Council meetings, which are open to the public. There are currently 12 local veterans organizations that are members.
Support and respect the established veterans organizations’ duly elected leadership by openly and officially inviting these organizations into Moore County Veterans Task Force affairs. Selecting and inviting preferred individuals who are not official representatives undermines said organizations, interferes with the already established working relationships and their longstanding efforts in the community.
For County Commissioners Kurt Cook, and Jim Von Canon: Start showing up at the monthly meetings of the veterans organizations that you already belong to in Moore County. Be more than just a member on paper. The American Legion Post 12, which is located on 350 Legion Hut Road in Carthage, meets every second Thursday at 7 p.m.
Phil Vandercook, commander
American Legion Post 12, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
