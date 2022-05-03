The current campaign process to replace me as retiring Moore County Clerk of Court has taken on a character that is not fair to this office, its professional staff nor the citizens of Moore County.
The false allegations of fiscal improprieties that are being leveled at the Office of Clerk of Superior Court by supporters of a candidate are completely without merit. The allegations are not only false, but demonstrably false as shown by the many required state and internal audits during my tenure.
This is nothing more than a disingenuous attempt to misinform the voters. The Moore County Clerk of Court’s office has operated for decades with distinction, fairly serving all the citizens of this county.
The citizens of Moore County deserve better. As I complete my tenure of service to the people of Moore County, the best I can leave you is an honest, competent person to continue to build on that legacy. Chris Morgan has 20 years of experience with integrity and is the choice for Moore County. That is why I am supporting Chris Morgan as our new Clerk of Court.
Susan A. Hicks, Moore Co. Clerk of Superior Court
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
