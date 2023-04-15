Without notice to the public, two resolutions were added at the last minute to the agenda of the April 4 meeting of the Moore County commissioners. The first resolution was non-controversial, condemned hatred and discrimination in Moore County and met with unanimous approval.
The second resolution was a resurrection of the controversial issue of “right to life,” which was first on the board’s agenda in September. At that time, the board voted to remove it from the agenda and informed the packed audience that it would be brought up again after the new board was installed.
For months the board has known that citizens wished to voice their opinion on both of these resolutions, yet it decided to vote on these issues without input from citizens. The vote on the “right to life” resolution was 3-2 in favor of the resolution which never stood in the light of day, but in the cloak of secrecy, despite the board’s promise in September.
I applaud commissioners Quis and Ritter for their belief that this issue does not fall within the framework of the board in spite of their very personal opinions. Democracy depends upon transparency and honesty. I can understand there may be times when an item needs to be placed on the commissioners’ agenda at the last minute. This was not one of those times.
Ellie Collins
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.