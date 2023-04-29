The April 9 report “County Commissioners OK ‘Right to Life’ Resolution” was disturbing on many levels. A prior version of this resolution prompted protests from concerned citizens, but with modifications was reintroduced by Commissioner Nick Picerno as a “time-is-of-the-essence” important matter.
However, it apparently was not important enough to be included in the public agenda, a fact that stinks of subversion, since anyone inclined to rightfully protest was unaware of its re-emergence. Are we supposed to believe that Mr. Picerno suddenly remembered during the meeting that he wanted to bring the resolution forward for a vote?
And why so time sensitive? The reason given reeks of politics. In Commissioner Picerno’s words: “...because of legislation that’s being passed right now in the General Assembly,” a reference to House Bill 533, titled the Human Life Protection Act of 2023, which would prohibit abortion in North Carolina except in the case where a pregnancy is life threatening. How convenient that one of the sponsors of Bill 533 is Republican State Rep. Ben Moss, whose district includes Moore County.
In a review of the duties of county commissioners, there is no mention of codifying a position on matters that are highly personal. To their credit, Commissioners Quis and Ritter, the only two who voted against the resolution, understand the boundaries of their elected positions. Mr. Ritter stated this succinctly: “I’ve expressed my belief that this matter is not within the purview of this elected body and therefore I do not intend to support it.”
Citizens elect their officials to do specific jobs. County commissioners are elected to oversee the operational aspects of the county. They are not charged with codifying a personal choice and making it a countywide resolution, much less doing so under the flimsy excuse of time sensitivity.
Beth Daniels
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
