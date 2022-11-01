I hope you will consider the voting record of Richard Hudson before choosing him to represent the 9th Congressional District.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Hudson was one of 147 Republican members of the House of Representatives who objected to the certification of the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. He also voted against a national commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol and attempted coup. He chose “party power” over his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
We need a representative who upholds our democracy above everything else. It’s clear he lacked the resolve needed in his position. Therefore, I will give my usual Republican vote to Ben Clark for the 9th Congressional District. I hope all of my Republican friends will put support of the U.S. Constitution above the party.
Richard Frederick
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
