I am adamantly opposed to short-term rentals (STRs). The uncontrolled proliferation and ownership by mostly non-Pinehurst residents of these commercial businesses — for that is what they are — tears at the fabric of this community.

The non-residential owners and users of VRBOs and STRs have no stake in this community. They don’t vote, go to church, send their children to school here, work for local nonprofits, volunteer on our civic boards, practice philanthropy locally or otherwise participate in the well-being of what has made this such an attractive place for visitors and residents alike.

Barbara Misiaszek

There is a mechanism for a referendum but it would have to be advanced by your village council. In NC cities, citizens can petition for a referendum but citizens of other municipalities, villages, towns, even the county, can't, only their council members can put forward a referendum. Robbins residents, being they are a city can petition for a referendum. You residents of Pinehurst, being a village, can't. You need to speak to your state representatives about changing this.

John Misiaszek.

