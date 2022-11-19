I am adamantly opposed to short-term rentals (STRs). The uncontrolled proliferation and ownership by mostly non-Pinehurst residents of these commercial businesses — for that is what they are — tears at the fabric of this community.
The non-residential owners and users of VRBOs and STRs have no stake in this community. They don’t vote, go to church, send their children to school here, work for local nonprofits, volunteer on our civic boards, practice philanthropy locally or otherwise participate in the well-being of what has made this such an attractive place for visitors and residents alike.
There is little positive about STRs except the money they make for the owners and Realtors. Yes, the occupants like to spend money in the bars, restaurants and shops of the village, but so do the residents. Several people have spoken to the facts that STRs are not the economic boon to the community that the owners of STRs would like to promote.
If Pinehurst had a mechanism for a referendum and such a thing were undertaken, the question of STRs would be settled very quickly in favor of the residents of Pinehurst and not the out-of-town owners of these businesses.
As for your recent editorial’s sense that there is “A Changed Tone On Village STRs,” you are greatly mistaken. The strident threats of lawsuits from so-called experts in other communities and piles of money coming to support the Realtors and owners of STRs from VRBO and other industry lobbies should not be what influences our elected council members.
Those making the most noise in favor of allowing unlimited growth of STRs are those whose ox is about to be gored by courageous council members who stand on principle and are not swayed by money or threats. All of our council members were elected by the citizens of Pinehurst and have a responsibility to the residents, not to out-of-state or non-Pinehurst owners of commercial businesses.
The problem that was allowed to grow under the nose of the previwous mayor, council and village administration is water under the bridge. What needs to be done now is stop this insidious growth before it wrecks the very thing that has been what made the scofflaws and Realtors wealthy.
Jim Fisher
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
There is a mechanism for a referendum but it would have to be advanced by your village council. In NC cities, citizens can petition for a referendum but citizens of other municipalities, villages, towns, even the county, can't, only their council members can put forward a referendum. Robbins residents, being they are a city can petition for a referendum. You residents of Pinehurst, being a village, can't. You need to speak to your state representatives about changing this.
John Misiaszek.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.