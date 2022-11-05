I wish to express my dismay with the recent action taken by the Pinehurst Village Council concerning the short-term rental controversy.
The most obvious blunder here is that the council has done nothing to address the root cause of the problem that has frustrated so many residents. Nothing in their actions has solved the issues of late-night disruptions, over-parking, rowdy and sometimes illegal behavior.
In fact, in my opinion, they have now allowed this behavior to be ingrained in the roughly 500 units that will now be blessed with a “non-conforming use permit.” Now, a house in Pinehurst may be worth more in the future if it not only carries a transferrable PCC membership, but also a transferrable “non-conforming use permit.”
The council’s actions have literally just rewarded the troublesome owners with increased values of the very properties that have been causing the problems all along.
I don’t rent my house. I bought it to live peacefully among my neighbors as I head into retirement. However, I don’t believe Pinehurst should strip me of the right to rent my property should I want to, while rewarding someone else in my neighborhood just because they happen to be currently renting their property.
I hope this action brings a host of lawsuits challenging this decision. I think it was an ill-conceived and cowardly decision; one that provided a minimum of controversy for the Village Council but solved nothing.
Jim Hurt
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
I was also surprised that a “sunset” clause would have been considered/put in place. Once a property is sold it cannot be an STR. That would in the near term keep STR owners from complaining or filing a lawsuit but in the long view reduce the STR’s in place. It seems this would have been a reasonable compromise.
