I want to thank The Pilot’s staff for writing a very detailed article on the resort planning to build the Pinehurst No. 10 course on the former golf course The Pit, located in Aberdeen.
I would remind those involved that this course is located near an EPA Superfund site. This created an issue regarding the location of the new Aberdeen Elementary School.
An EPA report issued in 2018, which is being monitored by three test wells, shows that groundwater is contaminated by 23 elements or compounds the EPA states exceed their limits. Some of those elements and compounds exceed by as much as 3,500 percent. This means the source of the contamination has not been located.
The source of this contamination is reported to be companies that stored fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides from the end of World War I until the 1960s.
So while some of the contamination has been located and remediated, there are still some sources of contamination that exist. The contamination of groundwater proves this. I hope and pray the resort will work with the EPA to locate and remove any contamination located on its property.
Harold Mendelson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
