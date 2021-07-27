Steve Bouser has a good idea in getting more of the citizens of the U.S. to contribute to the country in which they live.
When I say citizens, I mean everyone who lives in the United States. If they live here, they should support the country. It would be interesting to know how many of his readers who do not support the idea experienced any form of service to their country: military, Peace Corps, etc.
It is possible if you change the word “draft” to something more acceptable to the populace the positive votes may increase. I believe time spent giving back is very important to the growth of the country and its citizens.
Yes, I spent two years in the U.S. Army. I support Bouser’s idea of the draft or some form of required service by the country’s citizens.
Bill Fitzgerald
Pinehurst
