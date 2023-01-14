Gov. Roy Cooper has initiated an inquiry into the Duke Energy Christmas power outages. Rather than seeking to blame the power company, his advisers should explain this predictable impact of governmental green policies.
Power reliability will only worsen as politicians quickly kill off hydrocarbon and nuclear generation. Over Christmas, as the PJM Interconnection ran short of gas, it could no longer provide its typical electricity surpluses to neighboring regional transmission organizations, including North Carolina. Forcing homeowners to install back-up generators and towns to create warm shelters due to declining grid reliability is an unadvertised cost of the green transformation.
Our governor has an opportunity to take a leadership position and work with the North Carolina Utilities Commission and energy companies to ensure operating reliability of our electrical network as wind and solar generation continues to expand. We should seek to learn from the Texas grid challenges, which will only broaden and exacerbate as government policies subsidize wind and solar with little regard to deleterious impacts on regional energy grids.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
