In your recent letter titled “Kidney Donors Become Special People in Life,” I felt compelled to write. I have dealt with kidney function issues most of my life, first discovered in my teens.
Fortunately, I have managed this well until the past two years, which necessitated my being placed on the transplant list at UNC Healthcare. In 2021, our daughter Alicyn so graciously came forward to be considered for live kidney donation. She was approved as a match, resulting in the surgery being successfully done in October 2021.
If I had to use one word to describe how I feel, it would be grateful. My life has changed dramatically for the better. It may not occur to people to consider live organ donation unless faced with a health issue. I am writing to strongly encourage people to consider this life-saving gift.
Kathy Beeman, Pinehurst
