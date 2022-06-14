After reading John Hood’s column in the May 1 edition of The Pilot in which he described the evolution of the conservative philosophy in the United States, I will share my perspective as a young man raised in Wake County in the late 1950s and 1960s.
I observed the segregationist and racist policies at that time in North Carolina evolve from anti-integration rhetoric into a “conservative” defense of the status quo.
Its most vocal proponent was a city councilman, Jesse Helms, who later became a United States senator. Prior to going to the Senate, he was a political commentator on a local television station advocating for the retention of segregationist policies and was especially vicious in his denunciation of Martin Luther King Jr. as a communist puppet.
The defense of these policies ultimately evolved into a “states’ rights” argument and eventually into the more politically palatable term of being the “conservative” position.
I am certain the sources cited by Mr. Hood have some validity in academic circles, but in North Carolina in the past 50 years the foundation of the conservative movement was stained by, and in defense of, racist policies. Especially in local and legislative political contests, the most effective code word to define “traditional North Carolina values” is the term “conservative” and all the sad and ugly history attached to it.
There is a great and honorable conservative political philosophical argument and tradition — from Edmund Burke to the present day — and to have that history soiled and co-opted by those with exclusionary motivations is truly very sad.
It is certainly true not all people who identify as political conservatives are racist, but it is equally accurate in my opinion that almost all racists would identify themselves as political conservatives.
James Maynard
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.