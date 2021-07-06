Consequences Playing Out
What has happened to objective journalism?
President Biden had an embarrassing and humiliating performance at the G7 conference in Europe followed by his disastrous meeting with Vladimir Putin this week. Previous to that the display of incompetence by VP Kamala Harris in Central America and Mexico leads me to wonder, how did we get to this sad situation?
As I looked through The Pilot’s Opinion section, the answer became apparent. I see an article imported from The News and Observer of Raleigh. It railed about the treatment of the highly controversial Nikole Hannah-Jones by Republican “Political Meddling.”
Somehow her not being offered tenure is “having a detrimental impact on UNC’s ability to retain faculty, especially non-white faculty.” It doesn’t mention that her “1619 Project” is a highly flawed distortion of history. But that’s not important. Obviously it’s also not important that most universities have become centers for leftist indoctrination, not places for the open exchange of ideas.
Next, I read the column about a poll finding problems in Trump’s base. Hasn’t Donald Trump been out of office for five months now? I don’t believe he is able to make policy decisions of any consequence. I guess Gary Pearce has nothing more creative or informative than his continued Trump Derangement Syndrome.
One doesn’t have to look far to see what the consequences of Democratic Party governance (or lack of governance) looks like. Apparently, the editorial staff of the Pilot likes what they see!
Dan Kneller
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Great letter
