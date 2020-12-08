Our community is a strange one — several municipalities; diverse ages, races and cultures; a vibrant mixture of the young and the not-so-young; horses, golfers, buggies and students. In the midst of all this variety, though, there is one institution that holds us together, and that is The Pilot.
I can’t imagine life in this community without The Pilot. To use the words of the immortal Reggie Jackson, you are the “straw that stirs the drink.”
From personal experience I can tell you that the job of building Sandhills into the community college that it is today could not have been done without your help. (And I know that my predecessor Raymond Stone agrees.) I’m sure that there are dozens of organizations in our community that feel the same. FirstHealth, Moore County Schools, our churches and charities — we are all in your debt.
None of us in this life prosper without a connection to others. You have provided that connection for me, for my family and for my college. From the bottom of our hearts, a collective “thank you,” and a hearty congratulations. Here’s to a hundred more.
John Dempsey, president
Sandhills Community College
