It wasn’t so many years ago that the government, in the name of “climate change,” was throwing millions of dollars at companies like Solyndra, Tonopah Solar Energy, Solar Reserve and many others that ended up costing the government billions when these companies filed for bankruptcy.
Now we are being encouraged to get the “30 percent solar rooftop tax credit” to lower our utility bills. Currently, about 80 percent of the solar panels come from either China or Southeast Asia. We do have a number of companies making solar panels here but not nearly enough to handle the future growth.
In the same vein, replacing your appliances could also earn you a rebate for as much as 100 percent of the cost. Well, Duke Energy is nice enough to detail my bill and the percentage used by category (heating, hot water, etc.) and the appliance portion of the bill is less than 12 percent. Does my microwave or my toaster really need replacing for a few bucks of energy savings? And just how am I going to save “$170.00 by 2030 due to lower electricity costs”?
The materials that go into batteries are getting more expensive, and many of these materials (rare Earth elements) come from countries that don’t like us. North Carolina right now has a substantial budget surplus. We have several very large companies opening up factories here in a couple of years, like Toyota, (EV batteries) and VinFast (EV Auto/SUV plant). These investments will survive without government subsidies. We can only hope that the $2.7 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act coming to North Carolina will do a better job than the investment in Solyndra, etc.
Larry Townsend
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
