Can mask use cause delays in speech and language development?
This is part of an article sponsored online by HealthyChildren.org, updated Aug. 26, 2021, by the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Speech-Language-Hearing Association:
“A key part of learning to communicate for a child is watching the faces, mouths and expressions of the people closest to them. Babies and young children study faces intently, so the concern about solid masks covering the face is understandable. However, there are no known studies that use of a face mask negatively impacts a child’s speech and language development.
“And consider this: Visually impaired children develop speech and language skills at the same rate as their peers. In fact, when one sense is taken away, the others may be heightened. Young children will use other clues provided to them to understand and learn language. They will watch gestures, hear changes in tone of voice, see eyes convey emotions, and listen to words.”
Apparently Raymond LaPlante’s concerns in a recent letter to the editor are unfounded.
Bruce Macdonald, Seven Lakes
