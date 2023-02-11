Michael Smith’s recent column, titled “Current Commentary Casts Court As a Tool of the Political Right” (Wednesday, Feb. 1), highlights the importance of a political party governing from the Supreme Court bench.
Locally, as a result of the legislature politicizing the North Carolina courts, they are suspected of becoming a tool of a political party. With very few agreed upon ethical standards, judges are free to decide when to recuse themselves, and they rarely do.
For example, Justices Anita Earls (Democrat), Justice Phil Berger Jr. (Republican), and Justice Tamara Barringer (Republican) have each been in one or more situations in which recusal would have seemed the proper approach, but each declined to recuse.
Courts with political agendas and few ethical standards will eventually lose the confidence of the public.
Michael Caswell
Pinehurst
