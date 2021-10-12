Holding local public office tends to be a thankless job. Candidates with the depth of knowledge to address the priorities that matter are rare. That is why it is refreshing to see Pat Pizzella running for Pinehurst Village Council.
As a former U.S. acting and deputy secretary of labor, Pat knows how to make government work for the benefit of taxpayers. He also has a long track record in stopping extraneous government expenditures, which in our nation’s capital is not easy to do. And as a long-time Pinehurst homeowner, he has a first-hand appreciation of what makes our community special.
Although everyone who runs for the Pinehurst Village Council talks about maintaining the charm and integrity of the Pinehurst community, in the years ahead it will take a much stronger commitment to stop the ongoing threat of unruly development that only leads to more multi-unit housing and more traffic congestion. Simply put, we need someone on the Village Council who knows when to say “no.”
Pat Pizzella also understands the consequences of poor public policy decisions and how these decisions get made in the first place. That is why he is the one candidate for Village Council who has called for total transparency in hiring of out-of-state consultants to make community policy recommendations. Village residents deserve to know who is planning on their behalf and how much it costs.
Pinehurst now finds itself at a crossroads when addressing future development. The community cannot afford many mistakes or else the attributes that attracted most of us to the village will quickly disappear. My wife and I met Pat this summer and have spoken with him numerous times. Based on these conversations, we believe Pat is committed to protecting what matters for Pinehurst.
Charles Sewell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.