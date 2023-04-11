Regarding The Pilot’s recent story “Commissioners Adopt ‘Right to Life’ Resolution,” this is an issue of great importance and value to the entire community, clearly evidenced by the overwhelming turnout of pro-choice supporters at last summer’s commissioners meeting on the same issue.
But, according to the story, “only a handful of citizens attended the meeting and none of them knew that the resolution, which was not mentioned on the agenda, would be revisited that morning by the board.” Just because you “can” doesn’t mean you “should,” Mr. Picerno.
You have made your personal opinions on right-wing issues well known. But as a representative of the county, you are supposed to represent the county and not advance your own personal agenda.
Sneaking this important issue last minute onto the agenda was deceitful, unethical and against the wishes of the majority of the community.
Shameful, Mr. Picerno, just shameful. We will remember this moment at the next election.
Tim Russell
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Regarding abortion,
regarding LGBTQ rights,
regarding voting rights,
regarding healthcare,
regarding gun control—
the Republican Party is opposite the vast majority.
The vast majority needs to assert itself.
Yes, indeed. Once again thank you, Lisa Wells!
Republican candidates won overwhelmingly in the last Commissioner's elections. If,in fact, people disagree with the decisions being made by our Commissioners they need to get out and vote. The GOP has about 32,000 registered voters, the Democratic party about 16,000 and there about 31,000 independents in Moore County. The GOP turns out their voters. If you want change you need to appeal to the independents.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.