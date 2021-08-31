Regarding Michael Smith’s opinion piece from July 10, “Our Longstanding Aid of Israel May Be in Need of Rethinking,” there is so much that is offensive and erroneous regarding the political and defense situation in Israel in this piece.
Under a long-term agreement between Israel and the Obama administration, the U.S. currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion in defense support annually.
To put this figure in proper perspective:
The U.S. spent more than $34 billion for its military presence in Japan and South Korea just between 2016-2019. The U.S. Defense Department estimates an additional $8.125 billion was spent in 2020 alone to station our troops in Germany.
Foreign aid to Israel is spent largely on national security and defense. By law, Israel uses almost 75 percent of U.S. support to purchase defense equipment made in the United States.
Israel faces more threats than any other country on Earth — including direct, daily existential threats from Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and Hamas.
Total foreign aid represents less than 1 percent of the total U.S. federal budget.
The U.S. taxpayer sends $5 billion to Afghanistan, $1.5 billion to Jordan, $1.4 billion to Egypt and $1 billion to Ethiopia each year.
Of course, the only amount that bothers Mr. Smith is what is sent to the only democracy in the Middle East — the Jewish State of Israel.
We suggest that Mr. Smith needs education regarding the 3,000-year history of the Jewish presence in Israel.
Josh Ravitch, Chair
North Carolina Coalition for Israel
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Great response Josh. The facts are on your side.
Perhaps Michael Smith will respond but based on past experience, you will hear only crickets.
