Why do you allow people like William Shaw to write a totally biased and factually inaccurate column in the opinion section?
I can live with opinion, but not outright hate, lies and distorted truths. In his recent column he lies about Kyle Rittenhouse, “the teenager who crosses state lines with an assault weapon.” False, he did not bring a weapon across state lines.
In fact, he was tried in a court of law and found not guilty of murder. Mr Shaw totally omits the fact that the men who were shot and killed had Rittenhouse on the ground and were trying to kill him. I guess he forgot that part.
Why is he not concerned about the record number of murders in Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles, etc. Oh yeah, that is probably Fox’s fault.
How about murders committed by illegal aliens? How many illegal aliens are in jail for murder, Mr. Shaw? Are they bringing assault weapons across the border illegally? Why don’t you look into that instead of making all these inaccurate accusations?
Then Mr. Shaw goes on to spew his hatred of former President Donald Trump. He is quick to blame Fox and Trump for the COVID-19 pandemic, lauding Dr. Fauci as “the chief COVID fighter.” But If I recall, it was Trump who spurred the pharmaceutical companies that got a vaccine out to the public, before he left office.
The Pilot staff is constantly lauding itself as the greatest small town newspaper in North Carolina. You can do better.
Bill Bankovich, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.