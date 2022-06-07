A recent column on hurricanes and the climate crisis was interesting and informative. However, the time for “small steps” was 50 years ago, with the first Earth Day.
We now approach a tipping point, beyond which there will be permanent damage to Earth and its inhabitants.
There is no more time for ‘small steps’. This crisis has been decades in the making, but we no longer have decades to fix it.
Hurricanes are only one effect of global warming. Western wildfire seasons are virtually year-round. “Sunny day flooding” occurs often on coasts, from sea level rising with melting polar ice caps and glaciers. Record high temperatures occur with more scorching frequency. Droughts and floods severely affect growing seasons, increasing crop failures. Warming oceans are killing coral reefs and sea life that depends on them, sea life that feeds humans.
It’s past time to say “no” to tyrannical regimes’ power based on fossil fuels. It’s time to say “yes: to renewable energy sources.
I appreciate the writer acknowledging the reality of climate change. His expertise on hurricanes and weather could help our group — the Climate Crisis Working Group of Moore County — learn more and share information about the climate.
Laurie O’Loughlin
Pinehurst
