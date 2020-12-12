Clean Roadside Debris
Now that the elections are over and all of the ugly unnecessary signs have been removed from our treasured town, it is time to clean up the roadsides.
I am so proud of our area and how it is represented within the state and even the nation, but please, try to help keep it sparkling clean.
Our town needs everyone to do their part and try to pick up along the highways. It is therapeutic and safe. One is outdoors, socially distanced, facemask optional and providing a positive effect on our community.
What more can you ask? Let’s tidy up.
Peter Doubleday
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
