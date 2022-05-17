Here is a story about Annika Sorenstam and Peggy Kirk Bell that I have never seen in any media and really exemplifies these two great persons.

In 1996, the USGA Women’s Open was played at Pine Needles. I was working on “special projects” for the event.

Our work was finished and I was standing next to the 18th green on Sunday when Annika putted out. She accepted the cheers of the crowd and started walking along a path to the scorer’s table.

Peggy Kirk Bell was standing outside the ropes applauding Annika like everyone else. Annika took about two steps past Peggy and did a second take worthy of Hollywood. She turned around, went back and gave Peggy a big hug.

For me, this was about as good as it gets. Here’s a young woman who has just successfully defended her Women’s Open Championship and still has the class to recognize her friend and the owner of the golf course she had just conquered.

And Peggy as well. There is no question in my mind that she could have been standing up on the green to congratulate Annika. Instead, she chose to stand behind the ropes just like us common folk.

Class like that is in terribly short supply in today’s world. Sad — but happy — to remember that moment in time.

Clark Groseth

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

