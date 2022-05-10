"Benway and Bruno are running as a slate in alignment with the three board members elected in 2020. Those board members — Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes — opposed face mask requirements, waged debates over social studies curriculum and Critical Race Theory and obstructed social-emotional learning surveys with allegedly ‘communist’ leanings over the last 18 months. But the three have routinely found themselves in a minority voting bloc against the other board members.

“Calcutt, a career Moore County Schools educator and administrator, and Sampson, who currently works as the district’s military family liaison, are also running mates on a platform based on boosting teacher morale and rebuilding schools’ culture after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressing state funding shortfalls while moving away from partisan politics.”

The first paragraph has such negative implications as opposed to the second. Thankfully, Benway and Bruno are on the side of parents and their rights to help educate their children.

I hope and pray that all parents who are concerned for their children’s futures will support their efforts to bring about an educational system which promotes truth, justice and safety for all students and their families and not poison their minds with ever-shifting societal views.

Brenda Pistani

Whispering Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

