Really? Even though Richard Hudson is an election denier who continues to support the twice impeached, disgraced former president, Mr. Hudson is deserving of your endorsement?
And you don’t think we should worry that Hudson supports a national abortion ban because he probably can’t do anything about it until he gets to run again? You think he looks weak and fearful of “radical fringe conservatives,” but that doesn’t really matter? Seriously?
It is unfair to compare Hudson’s U.S. House experience to Ben Clark’s State Senate experience. Clark is actually a U.S. veteran who has done great work representing his district, which has been his job for five terms. We don’t know him well yet in Moore County because he hasn’t been representing us, but we can assure you that he is campaigning, and that we believe Ben Clark will do an excellent job of representing us in Moore County, as well as Fort Bragg.
Unlike Hudson, Ben Clark was never a supporter of The Former Guy, but he does support women and families. His other priorities include fighting for jobs and growing our economy, fully funding public education, supporting N.C. farmers, ensuring access to affordable healthcare, caring for the environment and, most importantly, protecting our democracy. We believe that your endorsement is just wrong. Ben Clark is the better candidate to represent us in U.S. House District 9.
Mike and Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
