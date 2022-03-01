I had to respond to Sally Larson’s letter as she doesn’t seem to realize how active Christian churches are in the Right-to-Life movement. The National Pro-Life Religious Council is a coalition that encompasses many Christian organizations, and most local churches support women who choose life in various ways, helping with counseling, food and even housing issues when necessary.
God’s plan for humanity is based on the nuclear family: a mother, father and children; yet many “progressive” socialist organizations “seek to disrupt the nuclear family” (from the Black Lives Matter website). Many children are being raised in broken homes without strong Christian values of faith, hope, love and sacrifice for the good of others.
And that’s what I fear Ms. Larson and others do not understand: Christianity is not about Christians having “power” as she stated; it is all about dying to ourselves on a daily basis and seeking to serve others.
Many of us have adopted children and raised grandchildren in keeping with God’s plan of respecting life in all stages. Christianity is not about hate and judging others. It is about love and respect for all of humanity in reverence to our Creator.
Brenda Pistani, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(4) comments
Very well put. Thank you. The usual members of the faith of atheism will disagree, but we’ll pray for them just the same.
"Christianity is not about hate and judging others."
Brenda, my Christian upbringing agrees with that statement but there are people here who very adeptly weaponize the Bible spouting verses condemning those who were born differently than they are or don't live up to their expectations. They are self-centered with no compassion for those less fortunate when they arrogantly argue to bring down our public schools ignoring a huge population of children who need them. Acceptance and understanding are what I learned in church. Women need birth control to avoid unplanned pregnancies which immediately change the direction of their lives. And please, don't talk about abstinence, that's a joke. I think it's wrong for the Christian community to not support free birth control, so many problems would be avoided. Yes, I am angry with the way Christians try to control other people's lives by denying these things. To me, that's just not being Christian.
"Christianity is not about hate and judging others. It is about love and respect for all of humanity in reverence to our Creator." Someone needs to remind the so-called "Christian" Right in this regard. No more judgmental and hateful people exist in this Country than them.
Nonsense Jim. You just don’t like the laws Christians live by, eg The Bible. Your beef is not with us, but with your Maker. Good luck with that.
