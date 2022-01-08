On Dec. 19, 1980, an agreement was approved between the Pinehurst Country Club members and the then-owners of the Pinehurst Resort, outlining the rights of each party.
Included in the agreement was the right of members to reserve, one full day ahead of resort guests, up to 50 percent of the available starting times on any given day on all courses. Any starting times not reserved were to go to resort guests.
In 1984, Resorts of Pinehurst, Inc. purchased the country club. Around 1990, a dispute arose between the resort and members over certain provisions of the agreement regarding the allocation of starting times, as well as clarification as to which type of memberships were to be covered in the agreement.
In 1994, a judge ruled, interpreting contested sections of the agreement. Both parties appealed. To the best of my information, based on the courts’ findings, the agreement only applies to courses 1-6. Only those who were members as of Oct. 1, 1980, were entitled to be included in the relative section about starting times.
But what if that membership was transferred in a sale? Interesting. But unfortunately it appears, on appeal, that the agreement does not apply to memberships that existed Oct. 1, 1980, and were subsequently transferred to another through a sale.
So, this is what we know. There were some very astute members who spent over $150,000 in attorney fees in the ‘90s. And it is my understanding that the club still honors the 50/50 agreement.
Hardy Golston, Pinehurst
If we are highlighting honoring agreements, note that the Resort is ignoring the court ordered legal 1973 agreement that Diamondhead made where one of the 22 provisions in the agreement was that they (Diamondhead and successors) would not build any more in “Marshall Park” (originally called the “Pine Grove”) which is where the resort tennis courts are currently located. They now plan two office buildings in that area.
Of course the Village conveniently changed the designation of “Marshall Park” to the small triangle of land just across the street from where the “Marshall Park” land was when the agreement was signed.
