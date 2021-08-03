In the never-ending abortion debate, for the sake of accuracy three things should be clarified.
First, “A woman’s right to choose.”
A noble-sounding phrase, but for clarity it should be completed: “A woman’s right to choose whether or not to have her fetus killed and extracted by a licensed physician.”
Second, “No one has a right to tell me what I can do with my body.”
Certainly not, but the body in question, although enclosed in and carried by the woman, is not specifically hers, but that of another living entity with its own separate body of cells, each with their unique genetic identity, different from hers. To carry something doesn’t mean you own it.
Third, Some pro-choice people modestly say, “Unlike my pro-life friends, I’m no dogmatic all-knowing authority. Far be it from me to dictate when human life begins.”
The answer can be found in chapter one of any high school biology text, which shows that, like a one-cell amoeba, a human embryo meets all seven of the recognized criteria for life. And if it’s not alive, why does it so inconveniently keep growing?
Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
