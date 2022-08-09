I have two suggestions for short-term solutions to the traffic issues at the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Improved signage on the approach to the circle would prevent drivers trying to change lanes at the last minute. I suggest highway shield markers painted onto each lane approaching the circle. These need to be far enough in advance of the circle to give uninitiated drivers enough space to get into the correct lane well before the circle.
My second suggestion is to emulate the new circle in Southern Pines and add raised concrete islands between lanes in order to prevent illegal lane changes from the right-turn-only lanes into the circle.
The NCDOT proposal for traffic control at the circle is well thought out and deserves careful consideration. Make it happen.
Sharon Swanke
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.