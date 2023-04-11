Defending the historic Pinehurst Traffic Circle is folly. The reality is that the circle is unsafe, inadequate for the amount of day-to-day traffic, and contributing to the excessive use of secondary roads not designed for high volume traffic.
Safety is compromised due to the center circle trees. Drivers do not have a clear view across the circle.
Recently, four emergency vehicles and two cars involved in an accident were blocking a lane on the far side of the circle out of sight as I entered the circle. With a clear view drivers would choose an alternate route.
If the proposed NCDOT changes are solely on behalf of visitors, why is it that regular users of the circle exceed the capacity of the intersection every weekday between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.?
With new housing development taking place north of the circle, and the new Target shopping destination south of the circle, circle traffic will only increase. The circle is not handling the current traffic load, never mind the future traffic load that will come with the new Target shopping center, the 48-car Chick-fil- A drive-thru, the scheduled U.S. Opens, etc.
Impatient drivers waiting to enter the circle divert to secondary roads not designed for high volume traffic. Page Road, Memorial Drive, Gun Club Road, Juniper Lake Road, Midland Road, Palmer Drive and Murdocksville Road are all used to avoid the circle. None of these roads are designed for the traffic load that U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 211 are built to handle.
Timing my trips to avoid traffic is not feasible. I work for a living and my trips are based upon a schedule that does not avoid traffic.
It is time to join the 21st century at the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Sharon Swanke
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
You make a very good point. The traffic problem is more extensive than just the circle. Alternative routes need to be improved. I do not think the situation can be resolved simply replacing the circle. Changes should be made to improve traffic flow along alternate routes before any changes are made to the circle.
