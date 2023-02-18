Regarding the Moore County Board of Health’s current “Moore Together” campaign, how can it expect this message to be taken as seriously as it should be, when the county’s latest appointment to the board is a confirmed COVID anti-vaxxer?

Although the campaign is commendable in encouraging folks to avail themselves of the benefits of the vaccine, this appointment greatly diminishes its credibility.

(3) comments

Stephen Woodward

Science is not “scientism” — the hijacking of valid drug trials and research the likes of which we’ve never seen before COVID was weaponized. Ask the tens of thousands of people injured by the mRNA non-vaccines about their confidence in science and the medical profession. Point of fact: the board of health did not appoint Tom LoSapio; he was appointed by the county Board of Commissioners. The health board has no power despite what some of its volunteer members might wish to believe. In their zeal to be powerful the board of health derailed our lives for nearly three years. Never again.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

Please remember, the BOH has nothing to do with who is appointed to their Board. It's our County Commissioner's who make those appointments. Your concern should be with them.

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Stephen Woodward

Nothing concerning about ONE member of the health board who is not a member of the medical tyranny army.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days