Regarding the Moore County Board of Health’s current “Moore Together” campaign, how can it expect this message to be taken as seriously as it should be, when the county’s latest appointment to the board is a confirmed COVID anti-vaxxer?
Although the campaign is commendable in encouraging folks to avail themselves of the benefits of the vaccine, this appointment greatly diminishes its credibility.
Certainly differences of opinion are to be expected and even lauded in a democracy, but in the name of proven science, there is no way to justify this particular appointment. The board is knowingly contributing to the epic misinformation and conspiracy theory that currently exists. Regardless of the “authorities” who may concur in these unsubstantiated negative vaccine claims, science cannot be denied.
Kathleen Cowan
West End
Science is not “scientism” — the hijacking of valid drug trials and research the likes of which we’ve never seen before COVID was weaponized. Ask the tens of thousands of people injured by the mRNA non-vaccines about their confidence in science and the medical profession. Point of fact: the board of health did not appoint Tom LoSapio; he was appointed by the county Board of Commissioners. The health board has no power despite what some of its volunteer members might wish to believe. In their zeal to be powerful the board of health derailed our lives for nearly three years. Never again.
Please remember, the BOH has nothing to do with who is appointed to their Board. It's our County Commissioner's who make those appointments. Your concern should be with them.
John Misiaszek
Nothing concerning about ONE member of the health board who is not a member of the medical tyranny army.
