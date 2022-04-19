Our family has made our choice in the primary election in May.
Chris Morgan and his family have lived in Moore County their entire lives. He has worked in the Clerk of Courts office over 20 years, serving under two clerks. He has strong family values and would serve the citizens of Moore County well.
David McLean, running for Moore County Commissioner District 1, has lived in Moore County his entire life also. He is retired from United Parcel Service. He also worked a couple of years as a teenager on our tobacco farm. He was a really good worker then and we are convinced he will work just as hard for Moore County.
McLean comes from a family of lifetime public service. His father was commissioner, mayor and fire chief for Vass. I am pretty sure he knows what public service encompasses.
We ask you to support Chris Morgan for Clerk of Court and David McLean for County Commissioner District 1.
David and Wanda Cummings, Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.