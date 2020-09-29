Check the Facts
While researching requirements for absentee ballot voting in North Carolina, I came across the following Dan Forest website: https://danforest.com/what-you-need-to-know-to-vote-absentee-in-north-carolina/
The site stated that two witnesses were required for an absentee ballot; one is the correct number.
It also said that a copy of a photo ID must be submitted with the completed ballot. That is also incorrect. The site does contain a link to an NC board of elections website that says no photo ID is required. However, that link is under the heading “more information.”
I believe that candidates must be held accountable for misleading or incorrect information, particularly when absentee voting is going to be a major issue in this year’s election.
Frank Rezeli
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.